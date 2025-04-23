Trump Personally Funding Installation Of 2 New ‘Beautiful’ Flagpoles, Adding More American Flags To WH Grounds

(L) US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) A worker climbs onto the roof of the White House to lower the flag to half-staff on April 16, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:28 PM – Wednesday, April 23, 2025

President Donald Trump has revealed plans to erect two striking 100-foot flagpoles on the White House grounds, each proudly displaying a pristine American flag.

On Wednesday, following a tour of the White House’s North Lawn with Chief Groundskeeper Dale Haney, Trump informed reporters of the forthcoming flag additions.

He described the new additions, which he is personally paying for, as “beautiful” — emphasizing their symbolic significance and visual impact.

“We’re putting up a beautiful, almost 100-foot-tall American flag,” Trump said, adding that the two flagpoles will be “top of the line.”

“And they’ve needed flagpoles for 200 years,” Trump told reporters. “It was something I’ve often said. You know, they don’t have a flagpole, per se. So we’re putting one right where you saw us, and we’re putting another one on the side on top of the mounds. It’s going to be two beautiful poles.”

He continued, stating that the flagpoles will be “paid for by” him and that they should arrive at the White House in about a week.

