Trump Open To Debating Harris, But Not Committed

OAN Staff Danielle Lund

5:15 PM – Friday, August 2, 2024

Donald Trump has dismissed mounting pressure from Democrats for him to debate Kamala Harris, saying the people already know where the two of them stand on issues.

During a recent interview on Fox News‘ Mornings with Maria that aired on Friday, Trump left the door open to debate Harris. However, he made no firm commitment to do so.

“I mean, right now I say, why should I do a debate? I’m leading in the polls, and everybody knows her, everybody knows me,” he said. The comment comes as Democrats call on Trump to agree to a debate, claiming he is afraid to face her.

“I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage, because, as the saying goes, ‘if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face,’” Harris said

Whether the two will eventually debate on the September 10th like the Biden and Trump campaigns originally agreed to is still up in the air.

