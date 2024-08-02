Aerosmith Retires From Performing, Pulls Plug On Farewell Tour

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory
4:45 PM – Friday, August 2, 2024
Don’t be “Cryin,” but Aerosmith looks to be “Jaded,” as the “Amazing” classic rock group has decided to call it quits, “Walk[ing] This Way” for the last time. The band’s decades of “Livin On The Edge” have finally come to an end.
Aerosmith has decided to pull the plug on its “Peace Out” farewell tour, which was slated to include a performance at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
The difficult decision was made following frontman Steven Tyler’s consistent signs of vocal chords damage, which was first reported in September 2023 and had resulted in multiple tour delays.
“We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision—as a band of brothers—to retire from the touring stage,” the band said.
“[Steven Tyler] has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” it continued.
The band further stated that fans will see their money “automatically refunded within 30 days” if they had purchased online tickets for any upcoming shows or previously scheduled shows that were delayed to a future date.
