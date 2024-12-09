Trump Names Alina Habba As Counselor To President, Announces Additional State Department Picks

Alina Habba, attorney for Donald Trump, onstage during preparations for the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:05 AM – Monday, December 9, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he has named his personal attorney Alina Habba as counselor to the president.

On Sunday, Trump announced his pick in a post on Truth Social.

“Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in court.”

Trump went on to note that there are not many who understand the weaponization of the “injustice” system as well as Habba.

“As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year,” Trump continued. “Congratulations to Alina, her husband Gregg, and her three beautiful children, Chloe, Luke, and Parker.”

Habba then took on X, reporting the president-elect’s post and saying, “honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President of the American people.”

Habba is also known for representing the president-elect in his New York civil fraud case and his Manhattan hush money case.

Trump also announced he nominated Christopher Landau to serve as Deputy Secretary State.

He stated that Landau will work alongside Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio to promote the nation’s security and prosperity through an America-first foreign policy.

“Chris served as my Ambassador to Mexico, where he worked tirelessly with our team to reduce illegal migration to the lowest levels in History,” Trump said. “He is also one of our Country’s great lawyers and clerked for both Justices Antonin Scalia and Clarence Thomas on the United States Supreme Court.”

He also announced Michael Needham will serve as the counselor of the Department of State and Michael Anton will serve as the director of policy planning in the State Department.

