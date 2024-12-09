26-Year-Old Luigi Mangione Identified As Person In Custody In Relation To UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder

(Photo via; New York Police Department)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

Monday, December 9, 2024

11:11 AM – 26-year-old Luigi Mangione has been identified as the individual in custody accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Mangione, who was born and raised in Maryland, is an anti-capitalist former Ivy League student.

It has been revealed online that he has previously touted quotes from “Unabomber’’ Ted Kaczynski raging against the country’s medical community.

According to a source, the former prep school valedictorian was captured with a manifesto on him that listed his grievances against the healthcare industry, including its taking of enormous profits and its alleged shady motives overall that “endanger people’s lives for profit.”

The person who called the police to report Mangione was an “elderly patron” who had been eating at the McDonalds that he was captured at.

9:32 AM – Pennsylvania police have detained a man that they believe to be a “person of interest” in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

On Monday, the man was taken into custody by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He was nabbed due to a tip that was called into local officials. Police located the man sitting at a McDonalds.

The individual that is now in custody had a manifesto on him, a gun, a suppressor, four fake IDs and other items that were “consistent” with what authorities would expect the killer to have in his possession.

A New York police source noted that the man looks like the suspect, highlighting the man’s similar eyebrows.

Thompson, the UnitedHealthcare CEO, was fatally shot outside of his Manhattan Hotel on Wednesday, December 4th. Police say that it was a targeted attack.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

