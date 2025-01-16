Trump Inauguration: Musical Performances And High-Profile Attendees Announced

President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:42 AM – Thursday, January 16, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day is reportedly set to feature numerous high-profile figures and musical guests — witnessing Trump’s historic return to the White House alongside his supporters.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are set to attend the inauguration, along with former First Ladies Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. However, former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be attending, according to a statement from the Obamas’ office.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” the statement read.

Entrepreneurs, CEOs, and founders like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are also expected to be present for Monday’s festivities.

Musk, a Trump ally and the owner of X, SpaceX, and Tesla, will take on a huge role in Trump’s second administration as the co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an organization created to root out government waste, fraud, and inefficiencies.

Meanwhile, Meta’s Zuckerberg has insinuated that he intends on cozying up to Trump during his second term — giving the president-elect a $1 million donation to the inauguration fund, even though he previously kicked Trump off of Facebook and Instagram following the January 6th, 2021, protest a the U.S. Capitol.

Trump has also invited international figures that include Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, although it is still currently unclear whether either of them will attend.

A slew of performers are slated to perform on Inauguration Day as well, including: country singer Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Rascal Flatts, Gavin DeGraw, and the Village People, among others.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sign at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood stated. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The Village People, best known for their classic hit “Y.M.C.A.,” has been a staple anthem throughout Trump’s campaign.

“We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” the band wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. “Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost. Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. ET, although some of the inaugural festivities will begin over the weekend.

