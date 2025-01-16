Trump Announces His Special ‘Ambassadors To Hollywood’: Actors Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson And Jon Voight

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:21 PM – Thursday, January 16, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump vowed to pave the way for “The Golden Age of Hollywood” in a Thursday announcement, with Trump naming multiple “Special Ambassadors” to Tinseltown━Hollywood, California.

Advertisement

Trump announced that actors Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone will serve as Trump’s special envoys to Hollywood, with the purpose of bringing business back to the industry━which has recently seen a steep decline in production.

“It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK–BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!” Trump wrote.

“These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!” he continued.

The American film industry has reportedly struggled to keep filmmakers incentivized to shoot films in Los Angeles amidst the high production taxes, cost of living, and the growing competitive film incentive programs across other states in the United States and abroad.

Gibson, a longtime Hollywood actor and filmmaker known for directing “The Passion of the Christ” movie, indicated support for Trump during the 2024 election cycle, while disparaging Vice President Kamala Harris. He also recently appeared on Fox News, blasting California’s Democrat leadership during the ongoing L.A. County fires.

“I don’t think it’s gonna surprise anyone who I vote for,” Gibson told a cameraman days before the election while he was at Los Angeles International Airport.

“I know what it’ll be like if we let her in,” Gibson continued. “That ain’t good. A miserable track record, an appalling track record, no policies to speak of, and she’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

Sylvester Stallone, who starred in the “Rocky” and “Rambo” films, previously likened Trump to the “second George Washington” during a November speech at the America First Policy Institute Gala.

“We are in the presence of a really mythical character. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe,” Stallone stated.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world because, without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We’ve got the second George Washington. Congratulations!”

Jon Voight, a conservative actor who starred in the films “Midnight Cowboy” and “Varsity Blues,” has also been a long time outspoken Trump ally, receiving a National Medal of Arts from Trump during his first term. Voight’s daughter is actress Angelina Jolie, though they are estranged.

Voit previously argued that Trump was the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln” during his first term.

“Don’t be fooled by the political left because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph,” Voight wrote in a 2019 X post.

“So let us stand with our president, let us stand for this truth that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln. God bless America,” he continued.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!