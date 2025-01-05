Trump Hosts ‘Fantastic’ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni At Mar-a-Lago Residence

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni waits to welcome UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Palazzo Chigi on December 16, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:04 AM – Sunday, January 5, 2025

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was hailed by President-elect Donald Trump as a “fantastic woman” during her visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Saturday.

Meloni, the leader of the conservative populist Brothers of Italy party since 2014, was elected prime minister in 2022. She ran her campaign on a pro-family, anti-illegal immigration agenda.

During the dinner on Saturday night, Trump praised Meloni for having “taken Europe by storm.”

“This is very exciting,” Trump stated. “I’m here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy. She’s really taken Europe by storm.”

Although it is currently unclear what the two world leaders discussed, Meloni along with other world leaders, seek to strengthen ties with the incoming 47th president ahead of his January 20th inauguration.

Trump’s cabinet nominees for secretary of state, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and national security advisor, Representative Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), were also in attendance for Meloni’s visit to Trump’s residence.

Both the United States and Italy have faced major waves of illegal immigration, naturally bringing the two conservative allies together, pushing back on progressive immigration policies.

Additionally, Meloni seemingly took a page out of Trump’s immigration policy, enacting a “return hubs” policy which is distinctly similar to Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy.

Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy, which was ended by the Biden administration, does not allow for illegal migrants to be released into the United States during their asylum process. The policy discourages illegal immigrants from seeking asylum as they wouldn’t be admitted into the United States before their asylum hearing which could take years due to the amount of backlogged cases.

“It is a new, courageous, unprecedented path, but one that perfectly reflects the European spirit,” Meloni recently stated regarding the “return hubs” policy.

“I am proud that Italy has become, from this point of view, a model to follow,” she added.

Trump and Meloni’s shared views on the critical issue of immigration likely places Meloni as one of Trump’s strongest allies in the European Union heading into his second term.

