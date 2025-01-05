Melania Trump Documentary Featuring ‘Unprecedented’ Look Into Her Life Set To Release In Second Half Of 2025

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the south lawn of the White House on December 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:15 AM – Sunday, January 5, 2025

Amazon Prime has exclusively licensed a documentary film featuring an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes look” at First Lady Melania Trump’s life. It will release in globally in theaters and for streaming use in the second half of 2025.

The film will be executively produced by Melania Trump herself. It will be directed by Brett Ratner, who is best known for directing the Rush Hour series.

“Filming began in December 2024, with an anticipated release in the second half of 2025. Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” an Amazon spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The announcement follows the release of the memoir book titled “Melania,” providing an intimate look into the first lady’s life featuring never before shared stories and photos.

“Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows,” she previously stated. “Each story shaped me into who I am today.”

“Although daunting at times, the process has been incredibly rewarding, reminding me of my strength, and the beauty of sharing my truth,” she added.

Melania Trump is set to step back into the role of the first lady on January 20th, 2025, following President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day.

Melania previously added that as she steps back into her role as first lady, she will continue to emphasize on uplifting children to allow them to have the “support and resources they need to reach their full potential,” which was a key part of her agenda during Trump’s first term in office.

The former and future first lady specifically keyed in on issuing support to children in the foster care system, which she coined as the “Be Best” initiative.

Melania worked with members of Congress to provide funding for grants awarded to children and young adults who have been in the foster system for college expenses and other growth programs.

“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow and thrive,” she stated.

