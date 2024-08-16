‘Trump Force Two’ Plane Carrying JD Vance Makes Emergency Landing

Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) boards his plane. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:26 PM – Friday, August 16, 2024

A Boeing 737 nicknamed “Trump Force Two” that was carrying Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance (R-Ohio) was forced to make an emergency landing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday following a “malfunction” during the flight.

The plane was reportedly experiencing issues with its door seal.

“The pilot advised there was a malfunction with the door seal. After declaring an emergency, Trump Force Two returned to Milwaukee,” stated Trump spokeswoman Taylor Van Kirk. “As soon as the issue was resolved, the plane returned to its originally planned flight path back to Cincinnati.”

The recent JD Vance landing follows another recent emergency landing of former President Donald Trump’s other Boeing plane, “Trump Force One,” which occurred a week ago in Montana due to “technical issues.”

Vance was accompanied by his wife, Usha, along with his German Shepherd dog Atlas, members of the Secret Service, and members of the press.

“Atlas had a great time on the campaign trail today, and unlike Kamala, enjoyed meeting the press on the plane!” said Kirk.

Asher Heimermann, a photojournalist who was present during the landing, reported that the Milwaukee County Fire Department arrived on the scene, inspected the aircraft, and then the aircraft departed to its original destination.

The “Trump Force Two” plane has been utilized to transport Vance to-and-from 2024 campaign events.

