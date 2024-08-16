Economic Agenda: Kamala Adds Her Two Cents

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
4:02 PM – Friday, August 16, 2024
Consumer sentiment – a measure of how optimistic or pessimistic people feel about the economy – saw an increase this month to 67.8, up from 66.4 in July and exceeding expectations. Despite this first increase in five months, David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group says sentiment remains in recessionary territory, as any reading in the 60s is typically seen as a sign of economic strain. We also got a first look at Kamala Harris’s economic agenda. Stryzewski joins Alicia Summers.