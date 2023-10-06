Trump Endorses Jim Jordan For Speaker

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

8:59 AM – Friday, October 6, 2023

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Ohio Republican Jim Jordan for House speaker.

On Friday, Trump posted to his social media site Truth Social, giving Jordan (R-Ohio) praise for his accomplishments during his time as a congressman.

“Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site shortly after midnight Friday. “He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!”

The announcement came hours after Texas Republican Troy Nehls (R-Texas) said Thursday that the former president had decided to support Jordan’s bid and would serve as an interim Speaker if Republicans could not settle on a successor after Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted in a historic vote.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Nehls said he wanted Trump to run for the position but he said the former president wanted Jordan instead.

“After him thinking about it and this and that … he said he really is in favor of getting behind Jim Jordan,” Nehls said. “He believes Jim Jordan is right for the job.”

Jordan will be running against House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.). Both men have continued to receive endorsements for the vacant position.

Additionally, Scalise has not endorsed Trump for the 2024 presidential election, while Jordan has endorsed Trump. Jordan is known for leading the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

A candidate forum is expected to occur on Tuesday, and a vote is expected to take place on Wednesday within the conference.

