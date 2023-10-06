Gaetz Says The Impeachment Inquiry For Biden Is Not A Legitimate Effort

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:34 AM – Friday, October 6, 2023

Representative Matt Gaetz reportedly stated that he does not believe there is a legitimate effort being put into the impeachment inquiry towards President Joe Biden.

Gaetz (R-Fla.) appeared in a Zoom invite-only fundraiser. Video from the event, which was obtained by NBC News, showed Gaetz giving his opinion on the impeachment inquiry on the 46th president. In the video, the Republican said that he does not “believe that we are endeavoring upon a legitimate impeachment of Joe Biden.”

“They’re trying to engage in a, like, ‘forever war’ of impeachment,” said Gaetz. “And like many of our forever wars, it will drag on forever and end in a bloody draw.”

During the fundraiser, Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) joined Gaetz in criticizing the Republicans’ impeachment investigation.

Rosendale compared Congress’ investigation into Biden to the federal indictment of the president’s son Hunter, which critics say was tainted by preferential treatment and is a “smokescreen” intended to divert attention away from more serious crimes Hunter Biden is accused of committing, such as working for foreign interests to influence United States policy.

“I just don’t get the sense that it’s for the sake of impeachment. I think it’s for the sake of having another bad thing to say about Joe Biden,” Gaetz said.

This comes amid the race for who will be the next Speaker of the House after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Gaetz’s and Rosendale’s words are expected to draw scrutiny as the speakership race heats up and conservative loyalties shift.

Filling the vacancy could lead to fights between conservative candidates.

Gaetz has already criticized the impeachment investigation.

Gaetz and Rosendale have shown support for Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in the speaker’s race. Additionally, 45th President Donald J. Trump has endorsed Jordan.

“Kevin wasn’t serious, Jim Jordan is.,” Gaetz said.

