Trump Discusses His Proposed Economic Policies, Plans To Create ‘Government Efficiency Commission’

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York on September 5, 2024. (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:31 PM – Thursday, September 5, 2024

2024 GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump announced on Thursday that along with his campaign’s proposed economic policies, he plans to create a government efficiency commission led by X owner and ally Elon Musk, should he win the upcoming November 5th election.

The announcement was delivered during a speech at a major economic address in New York City.

Trump’s proposed plan includes an initiative to cut the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15% for companies that manufacture domestically, as Trump vowed to “make America richer and stronger.”

In 2018, when Trump was in office, the former president similarly cut corporate business taxes, prompting big companies like Costco and Starbucks to give their employees hefty raises and other benefits.

“The company [Costco] said it was funding the $100+ million in raises with savings from the sharp cut in the corporate tax rate,” investors.com reported. “As a direct result of Trump’s tax cuts, Starbucks employees [also] got stock grants of between $500 and $2,000 — totaling more than $100 million — as well as $120,000 million in raises,” the outlet continued.

Trump continued in his remarks.

“I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms,” Trump said.

Although Trump did not provide specifics regarding how the proposed commission would operate, the announcement was the first time Trump publicly stated that Musk agreed to head the program.

Musk first pitched the program to Trump weeks ago during their live interview on Musk’s popular social platform, X.

“I think it would be great to just have a government efficiency commission that takes a look at these things and just ensures that the taxpayer money, the taxpayers’ hard-earned money is spent in a good way,” Musk told Trump during the interview.

Along with the announcement, Trump utilized his time to address his concerns regarding Kamala Harris’s radical policies.

“She is promising communist price controls, wealth confiscation, energy annihilation, reparations. The largest tax increase ever imposed, and mass amnesty and citizenship for tens of millions of migrants who will consume trillions of dollars in federal benefits and destroy Social Security and Medicare,” he stated.

“I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises,” Musk wrote on X. “No pay, no title, no recognition is needed.”

Additionally, Trump added that he could open up specified areas of federal land for homebuilding in an attempt to lower housing costs. The new zones would be “low tax” and “low regulation,” Trump explained, without providing specifics.

“We’re going to open up our country to building homes inexpensively, so young people and other people can buy homes,” he continued.

Trump also placed an emphasis on energy as a way to cut costs for everyday Americans, stating his plan “will cut energy prices in half or more than that within 12 months of taking office.”

The 45th president went on to say that he will “end Kamala Harris’s anti-energy crusade and implement a policy of energy abundance, energy independence and even energy dominance.”

“It will be an economic revival of our country like no one has ever seen before,” Trump continued. “Energy was what caused our problem initially. Energy is going to bring us back.”

