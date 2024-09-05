Putin Says He ‘Supports’ Harris Over Trump For President

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 5, 2024. (Photo by VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:12 PM – Thursday, September 5, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has seemingly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.

The Thursday announcement came after Putin was questioned about the U.S. election during the Eastern Economic Forum he was attending in eastern Russia.

The Kremlin seemed to be grinning alongside the event’s moderator, expressing that it was ultimately up to the American people to decide, but he also expressed that since President Joe Biden is backing Harris, “we will do the same, we will support her.”

“She laughs so expressively and infectiously that it means that everything is fine with her,” he added.

The remarks by Putin come less than a day after the Justice Department (DOJ) accused Russia of taking part in an alleged scheme to influence the upcoming election with pro-Russian propaganda.

Additionally, left-wing mainstream media networks like CNN and USA Today have now attempted to paint Putin’s comments as a “joke.” CNN shared an article on Thursday that was titled: “Vladimir Putin trolls US presidential race with ‘endorsement’ of Kamala Harris,” while USA Today‘s Thursday article was titled: “Putin jokingly supports Harris as US charges Russia with more election interference.”

Meanwhile, Putin supported Biden before he dropped out of the race earlier this year, citing he preferred Biden over Trump since he is more of a “predictable” candidate.

However, according to former DIA intelligence officer and author of “Putin’s Playbook,” Rebekah Koffler, “The Russians don’t really endorse anyone, in the traditional sense.”

“When it comes to preference, Putin and his regime prefer Kamala to deal with as a future U.S. president,” Koffler told Fox News Digital. “Putin believes that he can manipulate Harris easily, unlike Trump, whom the Russians profiled as unpredictable and difficult to read.” “By issuing these statements, the Russians are just messing with us, specifically with the Harris Team,” Koffler added. “It’s a classic influence operation to unbalance your adversary by mocking, teasing, and pleasing them, or rather appearing to please.”

In spite of the comments, the U.S. intelligence community continues to claim that Putin would prefer a second Trump presidency, according to reports earlier this year.

Russia has denied having any influence in U.S. election, although Putin’s support for Democrat candidates goes against his policy positions in Russia.

Additionally, NATO leaders remain concerned as Trump has suggested that he would pull U.S. troops from Europe, a move that some fear could alter the alliance significantly.

Furthermore, Trump has asserted that he has a plan to end the war if he were to be re-elected.

On Thursday, Putin claimed that he was open to engaging in peace talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said, “If there is a desire of Ukraine to carry on with the negotiations, I can do that.”

The Kremlin’s comments are a reversal to his previous statements when he said there was no possibility after Ukraine’s invasion into Kursk.

Putin noted that Brazil, India, or China could act as a mediator in the talks.

