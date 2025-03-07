Trump Discloses Sending Letter To Iran In Bid For Nuclear Agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on March 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:04 AM – Friday, March 7, 2025

President Donald Trump recently revealed that he sent a letter to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regarding a nuclear deal, threatening military action if an agreement is not reached.

“There are two ways Iran can be handled, militarily or you make a deal. I would prefer to make a deal,” Trump told Fox News.

“I would rather negotiate a deal. I’m not sure that everybody agrees with me, but we can make a deal that would be just as good as if you won militarily,” Trump continued.

“But the time is happening now, the time is coming up. Something is going to happen one way or the other. I hope that Iran, and I’ve written them a letter, saying I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily it’s going to be a terrible thing for them.”

The letter was reportedly sent out to the Islamic Republic on Wednesday, although the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations revealed that they have not yet received any letters.

President Trump previously signed a memorandum to restore “maximum pressure on the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran” through economic sanctions to reduce the Iranian government’s capability to fund any nuclear weapons program.

“I’m going to sign it, but hopefully we’re not going to have to use it very much. We will see whether or not we can arrange or work out a deal with Iran,” he stated. “They cannot have a nuclear weapon. With me, it’s very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

President Trump previously withdrew from an agreement between the U.S. and Iran, signed during the Obama administration. The deal previously allowed the Iranian government to enrich uranium — up to 3.67% purity, while maintaining up to 300 kilograms of uranium.

Meanwhile, Russia has also offered to mediate talks between the United States and Iran regarding a potential nuclear deal as President Trump has adopted a much less hostile stance toward Moscow, the United States’ biggest military threat, in comparison to former President Joe Biden.

However, Russia poses less of an economic threat to the U.S. than China.

It remains uncertain how President Trump’s approach to Iran will be perceived by Israel, a staunch adversary of Iran and a close neighbor.

