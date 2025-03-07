Harris To Decide On Calif. Governor Run By Late Summer

Former Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Chairman’s Award onstage during the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:13 AM – Friday, March 7, 2025

Kamala Harris, the former Vice President and former Presidential candidate, announced that she will decide by the end of the summer whether to run for Governor of California, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Current Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) cannot run again due to term limits, as the next election will take place in 2026. Candidates have until March 2026 to file paperwork to run ahead of the June 2, 2026, primary.

According to CBS News, someone close to Harris has told the outlet that she is “seriously considering” a run for governor. However, if she does run for governor it would most likely mean that she would not run for president in 2028, which she has said that she is also considering.

Meanwhile, previous reports indicated that the former vice president told her close aides to keep all options on the table regarding her political future after being overwhelmingly defeated by President Donald Trump.

Additionally, there are expected to be numerous candidates to replace Newsom, but Harris’ entry into the race could cause other potential Democrat candidates to not launch bids of their own.

After her defeat to Trump in November, Harris has stayed mainly out of the spotlight. As of January, multiple sources have reported that she has expected to work on books about her time in politics and her interest in food and cooking.

In California primaries, all candidates for office are listed on the ballot, and the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, move on to the general election.

