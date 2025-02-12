Trump Confirms Phone Calls With Putin And Zelensky, Discusses Ending Ukraine-Russia War

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone in the Oval Office of the White House June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

12:04 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to announce that he had “highly productive” phone calls with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His phone call with Putin ended in having their respective officials “start negotiations immediately” to end the almost three-year war.

The 90-minute phone call between Trump and Putin ended in the American president declaring that the war between Russia and Ukraine “must end.”

“I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia,” Trump wrote. “We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful. Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!”

Additionally, the two leaders agreed to exchange visits in the near future. No U.S. president has traveled to Russia since Barack Obama in 2013. This conversation marks the first known direct contact between a U.S. president and Putin since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Following his phone call with Putin, Trump called Zelensky, where the Ukrainian leader also expressed his desire to end the war.

“I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION. God bless the people of Russia and Ukraine!” Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with President Zelensky on Friday in Munich, Germany.

