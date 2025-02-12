Cardi B Blames Trump For Her ‘Damaged’ Designer Stilettos At Super Bowl LIX, Demands Return Of ‘Deported’ Uncle In Exchange

Cardi B speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

12:43 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Rapper Cardi B, who publicly endorsed Kamala Harris before she was defeated by President Donald Trump, demanded that Trump return her “deported” uncle after Secret Service agents allegedly damaged her $3,000 designer shoes whilst at the Super Bowl.

Cardi B’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million dollars, according to Billboard.

“I feel like I actually passed almost doing $80 million,” the rapper said last year. “I make a lot of money. I make a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money.”

Cardi B explained her recent predicament to her millions of fans on social media.

“Yo, I was too f***ing mad today because, you know, Donald Trump and s***,” she stated during an Instagram livestream video. “He was at the Super Bowl today, and they was giving us a hard time. Oh my gosh. The Secret Service was not playing at that mother****er. The Secret Service was not playing to get in that motherf***in’ stadium. Oh my gahhhd.”

The rapper was referring to Trump’s appearance at the most recent Super Bowl, which prompted the heightened security measures — in addition to the numerous U.S. Secret Service agents surrounding the area.

On Sunday, Trump became the first sitting president to attend the big game with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

“This shoe cost me three bands,” Cardi B continued, claiming that the shoes cost $3,000 — while showing the “damage” on a spiked stiletto.

“Now I like him lesser,” the 32-year-old rapper added. “You ain’t had to go to no damn Super Bowl.”

The rapper continued, arguing that since her shoe was “damaged,” Trump should “bring my uncle back, because my uncle got deported,” without elaborating further on her uncle’s alleged deportation.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, spoke at a Harris campaign rally while the former Democrat VP was still running for president. Cardi B had declared that she “believe[s] in every word that comes out of her mouth.”

Harris “joining the race changed my mind completely. I did not have faith in any candidates…until she said the things that I wanted to hear,” she said previously in regard to Harris.

