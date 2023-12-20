Trump: Colo. Supreme Court Supporting Soros-Backed Left-Wing Push Rigged Election In Favor Of Joe Biden

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential race, when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

9:55 AM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023

President Trump’s campaign has responded to the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove him from the primary ballots.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Trump’s campaign said there’s no surprise the all-Democrat appointed State Supreme Court ruled the way it did.

It went on to say the Colorado Supreme Court is supporting the George Soros-backed left wing movement to ensure a win for Joe Biden.

Critics claimed that this is being done by getting states to remove Trump’s name from the ballot, despite the fact that he is favored to win re-election in 2024.

Alex Jones, the host of Infowars spoke up on the topic.

The Trump camp has vowed to take their appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The team believes the justices will swiftly rule in his favor and stop the persecution of the 45th president.

