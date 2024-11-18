Trump Chooses Former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy For Secretary Of Transportation Position

US President Donald Trump, with US Congressman Sean Duffy (L), holds a tariff table as he speaks in the Cabinet Room of the White House on January 24, 2019. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:54 PM – Monday, November 18, 2024

The 47th president-Elect has announced that former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy will serve as the U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

Duffy is also a former prosecutor and a Fox News contributor, co-hosting “The Bottom Line” program.

“I am pleased to announce that former Congressman Sean Duffy, from the Great State of Wisconsin, is nominated to serve as the Secretary of Transportation. Sean has been a tremendous and will-liked public servant, starting his career as a District Attorney for Ashland, Wisconsin, and later elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

“During his time in Congress, Sean was a respected voice and communicator in the Republican Conference, advocating for Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Growth, and Rural Development. Admired across the aisle, Sean worked with Democrats to clear extensive Legislative hurdles to build the largest road and bridge project in Minnesota History,” he continued.

“He will prioritize Excellence, Competence, Competitiveness and Beauty when rebuilding America’s highways, tunnels, bridges and airports. He will ensure our ports and dams serve our Economy without compromising our National Security, and he will make our skies safe again by eliminating DEI for pilots and air traffic controllers,” Trump added.

The Airports Council International-North American President and CEO Kevin M. Burke released a statement congratulating Duffy while laying out expectations.

“As air travel continues to see record highs, it is essential for Duffy and the new Congress to collaborate to secure and retain the funding necessary for airports to modernize their infrastructure and enhance service to travelers,” Burke stated.

“ACI-NA and our member airports are eager to partner with the Department of Transportation to increase infrastructure funding and reduce regulatory burdens that delay essential airfield, terminal, and business development opportunities. Advancing new airport infrastructure projects will increase air service options, elevate the passenger experience, and drive economic growth in communities across America,” Burke continued.

Duffy’s appointment isn’t the first time that Trump has plucked talent from Fox News for his cabinet, as he recently appointed Pete Hegseth, an Army National Guard member and co-host on “Fox & Friends Weekend” for the role of secretary of defense.

"Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation's Infrastructure, and fulfill our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation. Importantly, he will greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans!" Trump concluded.

