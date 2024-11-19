Rep. Nancy Mace Introduces Transgender Bathroom Ban Bill At The Capitol

US Representative Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

7:26 AM – Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Republican Nancy Mace revealed a resolution on Monday that would ban transgender women from using female bathrooms inside the capitol, causing immediate criticism from Democrat rep-elect Sarah McBride, who will be the first openly transgender member of Congress.

“Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story,” Mace (R-S.C.) wrote on X, sharing her legislative proposal.

The resolution calls for a “prohibition” on House members and employees from using restrooms, changing rooms or locker rooms “other than those corresponding to the biological sex of such individuals” in the Capitol or in House office buildings.

The bill directs the House sergeant-at-arms to enforce the new measure, which Mace is seeking to attach to a House rules package that will be voted on early next year.

“Never thought this would have to happen,” Mace wrote in another tweet, declaring that “protecting biological women starts here and it starts now.”

However, McBride (D-Del.) said the new bill is the result of right-wing extremism.

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride said in a statement. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”

“Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on,” she said.

When McBride is officially sworn in, the 34-year-old will be the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Meanwhile, Mace is pushing for the measure to be included in the rules package for the 119th Congress, or for it to be brought to the floor and voted on as a stand-alone rule outside the package.

