Trump Campaign Announces Believers Coalition

OAN Staff Brennan Cooney

2:10 PM – Saturday, July 27, 2024

The Trump-Vance campaign has announced a Believers Coalition to engage the American faith community and motivate Christian voters.

In a press release on Friday, the Republican campaign presented two new efforts to engage voters of faith, the “Believers Coalition” and a “Believers and Ballots Program.”

According to the release, these efforts are meant to energize voters to register and communicate President Donald Trump’s commitment to faith.

This comes on the same day President Trump addressed the Turning Point Action Believers Summit, saying the left has become hostile to religious freedom.

The release quotes Trump as saying “In America we celebrate faith, we cherish religion, we lift our voices in prayer and raise our sights to the glory of god.”

