SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024-MEDALS Gold medallists US’ Jack Alexy, US’ Chris Guiliano, US’ Hunter Armstrong and US’ Caeleb Dressel pose with their medals following the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:10 PM – Saturday, July 27, 2024

The United States won their first gold Medal at the Olympics in Paris during the 4×100 meter freestyle men’s relay.

Advertisement

The quartet—Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Chris Guiliano, and Jack Alexy—finished 1.07 seconds ahead of Australia, the silver medal team and Italy who won Bronze.

In this category, Team USA has won gold in 10 of the previous 13 Olympics.

Dressel has won eight gold medals at the Olympics.

In the 3-meter synchronized springboard competition earlier on Saturday, Sarah Bacon, 27, and Kassidy Cook, 29, took home the silver medal, marking the United States’ first medal in Paris.

With 314.64 points, the American pair secured the second position, trailing only Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!