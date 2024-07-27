OAN Staff Abril Elfi
4:10 PM – Saturday, July 27, 2024
The United States won their first gold Medal at the Olympics in Paris during the 4×100 meter freestyle men’s relay.
The quartet—Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Chris Guiliano, and Jack Alexy—finished 1.07 seconds ahead of Australia, the silver medal team and Italy who won Bronze.
In this category, Team USA has won gold in 10 of the previous 13 Olympics.
Dressel has won eight gold medals at the Olympics.
In the 3-meter synchronized springboard competition earlier on Saturday, Sarah Bacon, 27, and Kassidy Cook, 29, took home the silver medal, marking the United States’ first medal in Paris.
With 314.64 points, the American pair secured the second position, trailing only Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts