Trump Cabinet Nominees And Appointees Targeted With Violent ‘Un-American’ Bomb Threats And Swatting

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:13 AM – Wednesday, November 27, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming cabinet members and other appointees have reportedly been targeted with a number of foreign bomb threats, according to Trump’s transition team.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,’” she noted. “In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.” “President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future,” added Leavitt, who will serve as the next White House press secretary. “With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.”

Soon after, the FBI confirmed the ongoing threats in a statement, and noted that the agency was responding to them with the assistance of other law enforcement partners.

“We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement,” the bureau said.

Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN), was the first appointee to publicly disclose having been targeted in the attacks.

Stefanik was notified on Wednesday morning that a bomb threat had been made to her residence in New York, although she and her family had been traveling from Washington in order to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, her office announced.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” her office said. “New York State, county law enforcement, and US Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism.” “We want to share our best wishes to the Upstate NY community for a happy and safe Thanksgiving. We are especially grateful to our law enforcement officers and military families who are on duty over the holiday season,” Stefanik reps added.

Meanwhile, the threats on the president-elects circle are the first ones reported since the 2024 election on November 5th.

