Outgoing Dem Rep. Katie Porter Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend, Claims He Sent Thousands Of Abusive Messages

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) speaks during a small rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court calling for ethics reform on the High Court on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

11:25 AM – Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Outgoing Democrat Representative Katie Porter has filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend after he allegedly bombarded her with threatening and abusive messages.

Advertisement

According to court documents, cited by Politico, Porter (D-Calif.) was granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday after she accused her ex-boyfriend, Julian Willis, of waging a months-long campaign of “persistent abuse and harassment” that left her fearing for her “personal safety and well-being.”

A petition filed in Orange County Superior Court stated that the California Democrat has alleged that Willis sent her and her family over 1,000 texts and emails threatening her over a three-month stretch after she told him to move out in late August.

Additionally, Willis had allegedly threatened to call Child Protective Services in order to have Porter’s kids removed from her custody, as well as attempting to extort her for thousands of dollars.

The petition also cited “defamatory” false claims made by Willis, which included a purportedly made up claim that Porter had genital herpes. According to Politico, the congresswoman submitted test results proving that she did not have the sexually transmitted disease.

Willis then allegedly sent an email to Porter’s son and ex husband where he threatened to “bring the hammer down on Katie and smash her and her life into a million pieces.”

“If you don’t fully comprehend what is transpiring, right now, let me spell it out for you. The noose is tightening around Katie’s neck,” Willis allegedly wrote, according to the filing.

The representative added that her ex-boyfriend was trying to threaten her future career prospects in addition to the other threats.

“He has already contacted at least three reporters to disseminate false and damaging information about me and my children. As a prominent political figure, this threat poses a serious risk to my career and personal reputation,” her filing states.

She highlighted that Willis has substance abuse and mental health issues — and that he had been involuntarily hospitalized for a psych evaluation two separate times since 2022.

“I have observed him misusing prescription painkillers, snorting Ritalin, and abusing cannabis and nicotine patches,” Porter alleged in the petition. “He has also previously disclosed to me his use of cocaine and nitrous oxide (‘whippets’).”

However, Willis shot back, arguing that Porter filed the order to prevent him from seeking his own protective order amid his own claims that she was violent towards both him and her children.

“This is her way of combating all that,” he said, adding that “she’s a monster.”

As part of the temporary order, the judge ordered Willis to have no contact with Porter or her children until the next hearing, which is scheduled for mid-December.

He has also been ordered not to contact Porter’s current or former employees and co-workers.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!