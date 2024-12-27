Trump: ‘Bill Gates Asked To Come’ To Mar-a-Lago

(L) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images) / (R) Bill Gates speaks at the pledge session of the 2024 World Health Summit on October 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:09 PM – Friday, December 27, 2024

According to President-elect Donald Trump, controversial Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates purportedly requested to spend Friday night at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

Advertisement

“Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight,” Trump wrote in a Friday Truth Social post. “We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!”

Given the intimate tone—“We miss you and x!”—and the straightforward call for attendance—“come, tonight”— some online users questioned whether the post had been intended for Elon Musk. Musk’s son is named X Æ A-Xii, which is shortened to “X.”

Trump’s post on the platform also coincides with a number of significant tech moguls and automakers, including Toyota, Ford, Amazon, Meta, and OpenAI, pledging or already contributing to the president-elect’s inauguration fund.



In an effort to improve ties with the incoming Republican president as his administration begins in late January, a number of CEOs have already met with Trump in Florida.

Gates has previously criticized Trump a handful of times, particularly for his statements on foreign policy. However, Gates also congratulated Trump after his election win, even though he donated more than $50 million to a PAC that supports Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

Gates was divorced by his wife, Melinda, in 2021 after 27 years of marriage following the media-frenzied revelation that her husband had close ties with the now-deceased pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Melinda was also vocal about her support for Harris in this most recent election.

“You know, I separated first before I made the full decision about a divorce. And to be able to do that in private while I’m still trying to take care of the kids, while still making certain decisions about how you’re going to disentangle your life — thank God.”

Gates reportedly last met with Trump in NYC in December 2016.

Meanwhile, Juanita Broaddrick, a former nursing home administrator who says that she was raped by former Democrat President Bill Clinton in 1978, when he was the Attorney General of Arkansas, chimed in to express her thoughts about the possible Trump-Gates meetup.

Additionally, other social media users jumped on the opportunity to express their thoughts and theories on the anticipated “hangout” as well.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!