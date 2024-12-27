6-Year-Old Girl Unresponsive Months After Car Crash Caused By Trump Would-be Assassin Ryan Routh

Mia Rosalie Monreal via GoFundMe

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

3:22 PM – Friday, December 27, 2024

While some people may be able to remember the details surrounding President-Elect Donald Trump’s second assassination attempt, many are forgetting about a little girl that was critically injured in a car wreck caused by the would-be shooter.

On September 15th, 2024, Ryan Routh led authorities on a chase on Florida’s I-95 after a Secret Service agent spotted him hiding in the bushes at Trump International Golf Club with an SKS-style rifle.

The chase ended in a horrific crash, landing 6-year-old Mia Rosalie Monreal in a month-long coma after she suffered a severe brain injury.

Monreal’s mother, Norka Pardo, told WPTV her daughter remains hospitalized in Jacksonville.

Pardo was also in the car wreck and told the outlet she hasn’t been able to have a clear conversation with her daughter since. Pardo said Mia’s eyes are open, but there’s a severe lack of awareness and responsiveness.

“She can’t communicate so even when I talk to her, I don’t even know if she remembers me,” Pardo told WPTV. “I don’t know if she knows who I am, I don’t know,” said Pardo. “It’s a miracle she’s still alive, I can’t imagine what she was going through and how she almost didn’t make it.”

Mia’s family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with her recovery.

58-year-old Ryan Routh remains in federal custody.

He’s facing five federal charges including attempted assassination of a presidential candidate.

Officials also recently announced new charges against Routh due to the young girls’ injury.

A federal trial date has been scheduled for September 2025.

