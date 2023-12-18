Trump: Biden Is A Threat To Democracy

Former U.S. President Donald Trump watches a video of President Joe Biden playing during a rally for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at the Miami-Dade Country Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

9:04 AM – Monday, December 18, 2023

45th President Donald Trump says that President Joe Biden is a “threat to democracy” and is undermining America’s credibility on the world stage to global rival’s benefit.

While addressing supporters at a Durham, New Hampshire rally on Saturday, Trump pointed to his commanding lead over his opponents former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

Trump also quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin who suggested the “political prosecution” of Trump helps Russia’s cause by making the United States seem hypocritical in calls for fair democracy.

“But even Vladimir Putin, has anybody ever heard of Vladimir Putin of Russia, says that Biden, and this is a quote, ‘politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rottenness of the American political system,’ which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” Trump stated.

Trump went on to say that under his presidency, there were no new wars in contrast to the current conflicts in Ukraine and Israel.

