Elon Musk: We Shouldn’t Demonize Oil & Gas In Short Term

OAN’s Sam Valk
9:30 AM – Monday, December 18, 2023
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says that demonizing oil and gas is not the way to go into the future.
When speaking in Italy on Saturday, the billionaire said that the life-saving fossil fuels are necessary in the short and medium term for the betterment of humanity.
“I don’t think we should demonize oil and gas, I think we should say look that is obviously necessary in the short term and the medium term too,” Musk stated.
He also said that alternatives are still decades away from being sustainable and that some concerns about so-called climate change are overblown.
“Climate change is, although somewhat overblown in the short term, it’s still a concern in the long term, but I think it’s exaggerated in the short term,” he continued.
Musk went on to promote having more children so that there is a next generation of people in the world.
