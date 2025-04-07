Trump Backs Former N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu In Key 2026 Senate Race, Despite Prior Criticism

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu introduces Republican presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley before she speaks at a campaign event in Franklin, New Hampshire on January 22, 2024. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

4:11 PM – Monday, April 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has put aside his prior differences with former New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, throwing his support behind him for a Senate seat — which is currently held by retiring Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

In the past, Sununu scoffed at Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged” and “stolen.” However, Trump has also retaliated at Sununu on occasion — previously calling him a “nasty guy” and a “spoiled brat” at a campaign rally in Durham, New Hampshire.

Nevertheless, the GOP president recently asserted that if Sununu runs for the Senate in 2026, he would receive his utmost support.

In January, Sununu finished his fourth and final two-year term in New Hampshire and told Fox News last month that he was looking to make a decision regarding a 2026 campaign in the “next few weeks.”

During the interview, Sununu emphasized that he has “no doubt I’d have the president’s support,” in relation to his decision to run.

Trump also noted that on Sunday night, aboard Air force One, the two met together at the White House.

“I told him — He came to my office, came to the Oval Office, and [I] met with Chris Sununu, and I support him fully. I hope he runs,” Trump said. “He’s been very nice to me over the last year or so, but no, I hope he runs. I think he’ll win that seat.”

Shaheen announced in March that she will not run for re-election in 2026, which now sets up a highly contested Senate race in The Granite State.

Former VP Kamala Harris barely won New Hampshire over Trump in the last presidential election.

During the lead up to the presidential election, Sununu increased his criticism of Trump during national interviews with a number of networks, arguing that Trump had too much “political baggage” to win back the White House. Furthermore, Sununu mulled a possible 2024 White House run, but ultimately decided against it.

Sununu ended up supporting former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP primary. However, Haley eventually bowed out of the race, as she could not gain enough support.

After Trump clinched the 2024 GOP nomination, Sununu said he would ultimately vote for his party’s presidential nominee.

Additionally, earlier this year, Sununu said in a Fox News Digital interview that “Donald Trump is the head of the party, and he’s the voice of the Republican Party, and I got to say, I think he’s doing a pretty darn good job in the first couple months.”

Sununu, who was elected and re-elected to four straight two-year terms as governor, confidently maintained that he has “no doubt [he] can win,” though Representative Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) has already announced his candidacy to replace Shaheen on the Democrat side as well.

On the GOP side, former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, who narrowly lost to Shaheen in New Hampshire in the 2014 election, is also rumored to be considering a 2026 run. Brown, who served four years as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand during the first Trump administration, has been holding meetings with Republicans across New Hampshire and he has met multiple times with Republican officials.

According to Fox News, Brown met with top Trump administration political officials at the White House as well.

