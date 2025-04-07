N.Y. Senator Pushes For Harsher Penalties For Animal Cruelty After Bronx Man Sets Pitbull Puppy On Fire

(L) A 2 month old female terrier pit bull dog named Babcock sits in their shelter an ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) center on July 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images) / (R) dog killer Christopher Maxwell, 34. (Photo via: Albany Police Department)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:00 PM – Monday, April 7, 2025

A New York lawmaker is now advocating for increased punishment for individuals found guilty of animal cruelty crimes — after a disturbed 34-year-old man set a pit bull puppy “on fire” after leaving the dog with no food or water for a week.

The man, 34-year-old Bronx resident Christopher Maxwell, was arrested in March after purportedly setting the dog on fire. He faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, arson, and criminal mischief.

Buster’s Law was enacted in New York in 1999, making it a felony to commit serious physical injury to a companion animal.

The law was named after a cat named Buster was lit on fire, sparking outrage from New Yorkers who garnered over 100,000 signatures requesting harsher sentencing for animal cruelty.

GOP Senator Jim Tedisco (R-N.Y.) is pushing for a felony category to be introduced to Buster’s Law, called “aggravated cruelty to animals,” which would be punishable by up to two years in prison, as well as a $5,000 fine.

“I mean we have to understand it’s not just about animals,” Tedisco stated.

“They go under hurt people and we have to make sure that this criminal justice system, so-called reform, understands that because right now you can pass all the bills you want to pass,” he continued.

New York Senator Monica R. Martinez (D-N.Y.) also previously called for harsher penalties for animal abuse, stating: “Every time we hear of these animal abuse cases, we are reminded that humanity’s laws against inhumane behavior have not always kept pace with the depravity of some individuals. It is unfortunate that once again, we are in a situation calling for the strengthening of animal abuse laws after another shocking case of torture.”

Maxwell is set to appear before the Albany City Criminal Court on March 21st.

Individuals with a history of animal abuse display higher scores on psychopathy scales, indicating a potential link between animal abuse and psychopathic traits like lack of empathy and lack of remorse, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Additionally, in relation to children, “Link researchers have connected children’s acts of animal abuse with bullying, corporal punishment, school shootings, sexual abuse, and developmental psychopathic behaviors,” according to nationallinkcoalition.org

