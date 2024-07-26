Trump Announces Return to Butler, Where He Was Almost Assassinated, For Another Rally

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:52 PM – Friday, July 26, 2024

Former President Donald Trump fearlessly announced that he will be returning to Butler, Pennsylvania, the town he was nearly assassinated in.

Trump plans to hold another rally in honor of slain firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, as well as the two other victims who were injured during the July 13th rally by the 20-year-old gunman.

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE – FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Secret Service has been heavily scrutinized by members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats, since the failed assassination took place, leading to the resignation of former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Trump, his team, and GOP supporters have since raised over $6 million for the victims’ families, as well as presenting Comperatore’s firefighter gear on stage at the RNC convention.

Nevertheless, no details have been announced as to when and where Trump will hold the rally, although the Secret Service has urged Trump’s team to start holding rallies indoors for safety reasons.

