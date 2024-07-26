Olympics Opening Ceremony Features Drag Queens Mocking Biblical ‘Last Supper’ Scene

Lights illuminate the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

4:06 PM – Friday, July 26, 2024

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, turned heads while prompting backlash from some faith-based viewers.

Advertisement

The intro featured an eccentric performance that depicted a drag queen dressed as a blue smurf alongside other drag performers dancing on a runway, striving to build up excitement for the opening games.

The ceremony also included a “headless Marie Antoinette,” the last queen consort of France prior to the French Revolution who was married to King Louis XVI.

Antoinette was found guilty in a trial in 1793. She was famously sentenced to death and beheaded by a guillotine.

Another featured scene in the opening ceremony was a drag performance that recreated “The Last Supper,” which is described in the Christian Bible and was depicted in the famous painting by Italian High Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci between 1495–1498.

The Last Supper visually represents the last time that Jesus broke bread with his twelve disciples before he was arrested and hung on a cross.

Additionally, the Last Supper also marks the first-ever sacrament of Holy Communion, in which Christians are united with Jesus Christ (Yeshua), receiving his grace and forgiveness.

“Queens everywhere! We couldn’t be happier about this huge moment for drag performers breaking through the mainstream and showing their talents to the entire world,” wrote Out Magazine, a publication for LGBTQ community.

An estimated 320,000 people are expected to be in Paris for the Summer Games.

The full opening ceremony is expected to last a total of four hours.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!