Trump Announces His First Actions If Re-Elected As U.S. President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump enters Erie Insurance Arena for a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

10:49 AM -Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Former President Donald Trump announced what his first major moves would be if he is re-elected back to the White House in 2024.

“My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!” Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

The announcement comes after the 45th president has repeatedly expressed his support for the January 6th protesters, claiming that he will free them once he is back office.

Meanwhile, over 1,200 defendants have been charged in connection to the demonstration at the Capitol. Over 450 people involved have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, according to the Justice Department.

Additionally, more than 700 demonstrators have pleaded guilty to various federal charges.

Currently, Trump is facing federal charges in Washington, D.C., over alleged attempts to remain as president after the 2020 election, as well as facing charges for allegedly attempting to overturning Georgia’s 2020 election results.

