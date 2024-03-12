Justice Alito Extends Pause On Texas Immigration Enforcement Bill

Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. (Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

12:15 PM – Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has extended a pause on a stringent Texas’ immigration law at the request of the Biden administration.

The decision was released by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. It delays the implementation and enforcement of Senate Bill 4 until at least March 18th.

The Biden White House requested the law be delayed arguing that Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) is interfering with long-standing federal jurisdiction of immigration enforcement.

Abbott has insisted that he’s doing the job the federal government won’t, rather than being in their way.

The bill has been called some of the “most stringent immigration enforcement measures ever” in response to the historic crisis at the southern border.

A U.S. Fifth Circuit court is scheduled to review SB 4 in early April.

