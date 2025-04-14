Trump and Vance Welcome Ohio State to WH After 2025 Championship Win

US President Donald Trump, alongside defensive end Jack Sawyer (2nd L), wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (L), and head coach Ryan Day (R), holds an Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet as he hosts the 2025 College Football National Champions, Ohio State Buckeyes, celebrating the team’s title-winning season with a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 14, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:30 PM – Monday, April 14, 2025

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance welcomed the 2025 College Football National Champions, The Ohio State Buckeyes, to celebrate their win at the White House.

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump congratulated the team for taking home the first title in the new 12-team playoff format. Ohio State won the title on January 20th beating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23, the same day he was sworn into office for a second term.

“It turns out January 20 was a big day for all of us,” Trump said. “This was a historic year in college football,” he added. “Standing together today, these men are the first college football players in history who can proudly call themselves 12-team playoff champions. … That’s not easy.”

The 47th president applauded Ohio State for being able to overcome two losses against the Oregon Ducks and a stunning upset to the Michigan Wolverines. After the upset loss on November 30th, Ohio State pulled off four straight wins against Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.

Vance, an Ohio State alum, also addressed the team and made headlines when he said he asked Trump if he could skip the last Inaugural Ball to attend the National Championship game.

“The president said no, but we’ll have them at the White House,” Vance added. During his joyful speech, Vance pointed out a man in a Michigan hat in the crowd, saying, “I don’t know who let the guy over there in the corner in the Michigan hat into this celebration. I’m about to tell the Secret Service you’ve got a dangerous weapon, sir.”

Vance also had a tough day with the school’s championship trophy, after it seemed to fall off the stand just as Vance went to lift the hardware up for a photo-op outside the White House with the team.

However, the Ohio State grad made light of the situation, posting on X, “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Dodgers visited the White House to celebrate their World Series victory. The Philadelphia Eagles are set to visit the White House on April 28th to celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!