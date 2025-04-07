Trump Proudly Welcomes L.A. Dodgers To WH, Congratulating World Series Champs

US President Donald Trump holds up a jersey alongside pitcher Clayton Kershaw (L) and team owner Mark Walter (R) during an event honoring the 2024 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:21 PM – Monday, April 7, 2025

President Donald Trump hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Monday, celebrating their 2024 World Series victory, while later expressing his aversion to California politicians.

During the ceremony, President Trump commended the team’s collective performance and highlighted Shohei Ohtani’s historic achievement of becoming the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season.

The event underscored the longstanding tradition of championship teams visiting the White House to celebrate their ultimate goal of winning a championship.



Trump praised the players’ talent, tenacity, and “movie star” good looks — as he celebrated their victory over the New York Yankees in 2024.

Although he did not specifically mention them by name, the GOP president also appeared to be poking fun at California’s Democrat senators, who were not present at the East Room event.

“… I just don’t particularly like them, so I won’t introduce them,” Trump said after rattling off a list of California lawmakers.

Senators Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) were the primary political figures referenced in the remarks. However, spokespersons for both senators informed the press that neither were in attendance at the event.

Nevertheless, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, infielder Mookie Betts, manager Dave Roberts, and Dodgers best player Shohei Ohtani were all present and could be seen shaking President Trump’s hand.

After the NHL’s Florida Panthers team paid the Trump White House a visit on February 3rd, the Dodgers are now the second winning sports team to visit.

