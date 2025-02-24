Trump And Macron Meet At WH, Made ‘Lots Of Progress’ On Ending Ukraine War 

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace during a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House on February 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Macron is meeting with Trump in Washington on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:42 PM – Monday, February 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has met with French President Emmanuel Macron in the White House.

Advertisement

On Monday, Macron met with Trump for a call with Group of Seven (G7) leaders.

France’s president first arrived at 8 a.m. and he was reportedly inside the White House for several hours.

“President Macron is a very special man in my book,” Trump later told reporters while sitting next to the French president. “We were together. We did it together. And I think a lot of progress has been made. We’ve had some very good talks with Russia. We’ve had some very good talks with others and we’re trying to get the war ended with Russia and Ukraine.”

“And we were also talking about trade, various trade deals that we will be doing with France,” Trump continued. “And again, the relationships have been very special with France and very special with this gentleman on my right. And we look forward to keeping that going for a long period of time.”

He added that: “We do share the objective of peace” in Ukraine, “but we are very aware of the necessity to have guarantees and solid peace in order to stabilize the situation.”

“And we are personal friends, as you mentioned it, because we work very well together,” Macron said about Trump. “And I think the U.S. and France always stands on the same side – the right side, I would say of history. And this is exactly what’s at stake today.”

“This is a very important moment for Europe as well,” Macron asserted.

“And, I’m here as well, after discussions with all my colleagues to say that Europe is willing to step up to be a stronger partner, to do more in defense and security for this continent, and as well to be a reliable partner and to be engaged in trade, economy, investment.”

Trump and Macron also noted that they would be: “Meeting with President Zelensky” of Ukraine, and “In fact, he may come in this week or next week to sign the agreement — which would be nice.”

Monday is the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!