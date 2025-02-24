Actress Natasha Lyonne Mocked After Going On ‘Babbling Tangent’ About Trump Admin, Mentioning ‘No Abortion Access’ For 12-Year-Olds

Natasha Lyonne attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 22, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:47 PM – Monday, February 24, 2025

Actress Natasha Lyonne, who has starred in movies and television shows like “Russian Doll,” “Orange Is The New Black,” and “But I’m A Cheerleader,” is currently the target of ridicule after she recently blasted the Trump administration, mentioning, among other things — the lack of “abortion access” for “12-year-old” girls.

Advertisement

“When I think of the kids, like the 12-year-old girl that can’t get an abortion…that’s what really rips me apart,” she said over the weekend at the Independent Spirit Awards, which honors the best independent films and television series.

Lyonne also went on to express how “horrified” she was by the effectiveness of 47th President Donald Trump’s campaign messaging.

“I’m actually pretty horrified by how strategic and effective this whole thing has been. And uh, I think there is a real disconnect in all the noise around like the individuals that are gonna really be taking the hits on an individual, like a human basis, in the trans community, gay community, Black community, you know, uh…. women,” she continued.

“I hate, uh, violence so much and I just think it’s, it’s uh, … that’s the part of it. Like, this country’s always had, you know, insanity, but to have a death toll and to be willing to do that, is, uh, a pill too great for me to swallow.”

“Like beyond sort of the sort of dialectic around oligarchs and whatever else, it’s … like, when I think of the kids, like the 12-year-old girl that can’t get an abortion or something, or, you know, that’s what really, like, rips me apart. That I, uh … so. But you know. ‘Uh, this is America.’ To quote Childish Gambino, Donald Glover,” she added. “So uh … it’s nothing we didn’t know, but uh, always a horror to see up front uh, I don’t know.”

Soon after, online users took to social media to respond, questioning why her first concern is abortion access for children, rather than why a 12-year-old minor is becoming pregnant and having sexual relations in the first place.

“YIKES. How about how the 12-year [old] girl got pregnant in the first place?” one user responded.

“What rips me apart is that a 12-year-old is pregnant,” another wrote, poking fun at Lyonne.

“Her choice of words would be hilarious if not so disgusting and tragic,” a third user added.

Following the backlash, Lyonne issued a statement on X — clarifying her comments.

“Not my eloquent best, I grant you. To clarify: I meant to say, that in many states now, if a young girl is raped, even by a family member, she would be forced to have that child against her will, or risk going to prison longer than her perpetrator. And yeah, I think that’s about the darkest way to destroy a young woman’s life & autonomy & I say that coming from a place of first hand experience,” she wrote.

“There is too much unnecessary & violent shrapnel happening to our most marginalized groups & total fear of reprisal in speaking up. Heck, I’m scared too. But more than fear of personal ridicule, I fear the unmitigated glee of mob mentality, the kind that leads too easily to dehumanization & the disintegration of our collective moral compass. As an empath, I struggle to find the words to articulate my heartbreak for the rising toll of individual human beings presently tangled in this risky, political power play.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!