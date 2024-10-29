Trump Ally Steve Bannon Released After Serving 4-Month Prison Sentence

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon arrives at a press conference outside the federal correctional institution, on July 1, 2024 in Danbury, Connecticut. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:45 AM – Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon was released from a Connecticut federal prison Tuesday morning after serving four months in prison for failing to comply with a subpoena that relates to the January 6th congressional committee.

Advertisement

“Steve Bannon is a Free Man,” Natalie Winters, who co-hosts the former Trump advisor’s “WarRoom” podcast, posted on X just after 6 a.m.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the 70-year-old had been released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, where he had been since July 1st.

Meanwhile, Bannon will return to host “WarRoom” at 10 a.m. (EST) on Thursday before hosting a press conference at 3 p.m. (EST).

The release of Bannon comes just one week before the November election.

Bannon was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress. One was for refusing to testify to the January 6th committee and a second for refusing to provide documents.

Although his sentencing occurred in October 2022, a U.S. district judge postponed the jail term after Bannon appealed the decision.

However, a federal appeals court panel upheld Bannon’s convictions in May.

Additionally, Bannon will continue to appeal the guilty conviction despite already serving out his sentence.

At the time of his sentencing in July he declared himself a “political prisoner.”

“I am proud of going to prison,” he said then.

He was also highly critical of Attorney General Merrick Garland and a “corrupt” Justice Department before turning himself in.

Furthermore, Bannon is facing additional criminal charges in New York state court, alleging that he deceived donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

He will now stand trial in December for his alleged involvement in a $15 million border wall fundraising scam.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, money laundering and fraud.

Bannon’s trial is set for December 9th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!