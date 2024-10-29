Argentina: At Least 1 Dead, 9 Missing After 10-Story Building Collapses

Aerial view of the Dubrovnik Hotel after it collapsed in the seaside town of Villa Gesell, Buenos Aires province, on October 29, 2024. An elderly man was killed and a dozen people are missing after a ten-storey building housing a hotel collapsed Tuesday in the Argentine seaside resort of Villa Gesell, local authorities and media reported. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:45 AM – Tuesday, October 29, 2024

One person has died and nine others are reportedly missing after a large 10-story building collapsed in Villa Gesell, Argentina.

On Tuesday, the Dubrovnik hotel collapsed with at least nine people “believed to be inside” at the time.

According to minister of security of the province of Buenos Aires, Javier Alonso, the victim is believed to be an 80-year-old man who lived in the building right next to the collapsed site.

He also stated that his partner was rescued, but authorities are not sure if their son was at the site.

According to a statement by the local municipality, the individuals missing include workers from a construction site at the hotel that was apparently operating “clandestinely, without complying with municipal regulations.”

The statement noted that the work at the site had already been “detected and halted” back in August after not having the proper permissions to proceed.

Firefighters, paramedics, and police have been working to remove debris in order to reach more people who may be buried.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

