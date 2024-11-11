Trump Allies, Including Musk, Endorse Rick Scott For Senate Majority Leader 

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks to reporters on the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act at the U.S. Capitol on September 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. The legislation would introduce more proof-of-citizenship requirements for Americans voting in federal elections. (Photo by Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:39 PM – Monday, November 11, 2024

Multiple allies of President-elect Donald Trump have endorsed Senator Rick Scott for the role of Senate majority leader.

Advertisement

On Sunday, X owner and tech mogul Elon Musk endorsed Scott (R-Fla.) on his social media platform.

“Rick Scott for Senate Majority Leader!” Musk wrote.

Scott also received endorsements from former presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Senators Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

Only two public endorsements had been made in the Senate Republican leader race until last week.

Shortly after beginning his campaign for leadership in the spring, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D) received support from Senators Mike Rounds, (R-S.D), and Markwayne Mullin, (R-Okla.).

Musk attacked Thune prior to supporting Scott, writing on X that “[Republican] Senator Thune is the top choice of Democrats.”

The current candidates to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) are Scott, Thune, and Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas). The election will be held using a secret ballot on Wednesday.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) gave Cornyn his first public endorsement, pointing to the Texas senator’s backing of legislation.

While many figures close to Trump have decided to back Scott, the president-elect himself has not yet made an endorsement. Trump has also not said whether he plans to or not, so it’s still up in the air.

“Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner,” Trump wrote on X.

“Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY! Additionally, no Judges should be approved during this period of time because the Democrats are looking to ram through their Judges as the Republicans fight over Leadership. THIS IS NOT ACCEPTABLE. THANK YOU!”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!