2 Top Contenders Emerge In The Race To Replace JD Vance In Senate: ‘Trump Will Decide’

Republican Presidential candidate, former U.S. president, Donald Trump, left, poses for photos with Republican Vice Presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, (R-OH), before making remarks to a crowd during an event on August 21, 2024 in Asheboro, North Carolina at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

3:22 PM – Monday, November 11, 2024

With the Trump team set to take the White House in January, the race is now on to replace Vice President-elect JD Vance in the Senate.

According to the New York Post, GOP strategists claim that only two real candidates remain: Jane Timken and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Timken, who is an attorney and Ohio Republican Party chair, is a small favorite in the eyes of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio), says sources close to him.

The deciding factor will be President-elect Donald Trump. If he decides to pressure DeWine and ask him to appoint a more Make America Great Again candidate, Ramaswamy will win the seat, sources say. However, if the decision remains in DeWine’s famously moderate hands, experts feel Timken has it locked up.

“She’s a good compromise between MAGA and DeWine in my opinion,” a Republican insider working closely on Ohio’s senatorial transitions told The Post. “The appointee shall hold office until the fifteenth day of December succeeding the next regular state election that occurs more than one hundred eighty days after the vacancy happens,” Ohio law states. “At that next regular state election, a special election to fill the vacancy shall be held, provided, that when the unexpired term ends within one year immediately following the date of such regular state election, an election to fill the unexpired term shall not be held, and the appointment shall be for the unexpired term,” Ohio law stipulates.

Meanwhile, since DeWine is a Republican, the seat should remain in conservative’s hands.

A special election will be held in November 2026, according to cincinnati.com.

Additionally, Vance took office in 2023, with his Senate term not ending until 2029.

During remarks celebrating the victory, Vance said, “After the greatest political comeback in American history, we’re gonna lead the greatest economic comeback in American history, under Donald Trump’s leadership.”

Earlier this year, Ramaswamy said he would consider serving in the Senate role if asked to do so, according to Fox News Digital.

Ramaswamy ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2023 before dropping out in early 2024 and supporting Donald Trump.

