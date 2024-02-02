Trump: AI Most Dangerous Thing Out There

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump points to supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on January 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Zach Petersen

5:55 PM – Friday, January 2, 2024

Donald Trump says artificial intelligence is the most dangerous thing out there.

During an interview on Friday, Trump expressed concerns that deep-fake technology can steal identities and has already been used to deceive the public.

Trump pointed to an instance where it was used to fabricate a speech where he endorsed a product that he never actually did.

Trump’s statements come after reporters questioned him about red marks on his hands that showed up in a photograph when he was leaving Trump Tower last month. He claimed that the red marks were fabricated.

(Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump warned that AI is very dangerous and that its scary to think it can instantly wipe out an individuals entire bank account.

