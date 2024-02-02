Biden Campaign Worried About Mich. Flipping To Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions while departing the White House on January 30, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden is scheduled to travel to Florida today. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Nathaniel Mannor

6:33 PM – Friday, February 2, 2024

Joe Biden continues to face criticism from Muslim voters over his support for Israel.

Advertisement

According to The Washington Examiner on Friday, the Democrats are worried Arab and Muslim voters won’t turn out for Biden in key swing states such as Michigan.

This comes as Biden recently visited the Wolverine State to shore up support among Arab Americans, as many say they will stay home on election night.

In response, the White House has deployed many cabinet heads to meet with leaders in the Palestinian community.

“He has held these meetings because he thinks it’s important to hear directly from individuals,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. “As I said, both inside the State Department and outside the State Department, he finds that process to be constructive. It informs his thinking, it helps him, he believes, shape policy in the best way possible. And he’ll continue to hold such meetings.”

FiveThirtyEight polling shows Donald Trump out-performing Biden with registered voters in Michigan.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!