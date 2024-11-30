Trudeau Visits Trump At Mar-A-Lago Amid Potential Trade War

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at Winfield House, London on December 3, 2019. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:14 AM – Saturday, November 30, 2024

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Dines with President-Elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Reports on Friday revealed that Trudeau flew to Trump’s residence for an impromptu meeting. He was accompanied by Dominic Le-Blanc, his Public Safety Minister and his Chief of Staff, Katie Telford.

Accompanying Trump to the dinner was Governor Doug Burgum (R-N.D.), Trump’s National Security Adviser pick, Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), and his Commerce Secretary pick, Howard Lutnick. All of their spouses were in attendance.

Trudeau said his dinner with the Republican “was an excellent conversation.”

This comes as Canada and Mexico are scrambling to respond to the 25% tariff proposed by Trump on Monday.

Mexico’s president threatened to slap America with retaliatory sanctions.

Canada’s leaders are following suit. They are urging Trump to abide by the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) he agreed to during his first term.

“Canada today has a North American trade deal that works that works for all three of our countries. And it is a trade deal that was negotiated by President elect Donald Trump, which is a further guarantee for all of us,” Chrystia Freeland, the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada stated. “Canada’s first preference and the best outcome for Canada is to maintain that foundational trade agreement.”

Trump previously stated that he wouldn’t go forward with his tariff plan if the Canadian and Mexican governments agree to curb human and drug smuggling into the United States.

“Upon taking office, I will formally notify Mexico and Canada of my intention to invoke the sex-year renegotiation provision of the USMCA that I put in,” Trump said in October.

