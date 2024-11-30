Leavitt Dismisses Claims Trump Plans To Ban, Discharge Transgender Military Service Members

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley
Donald Trump’s campaign has dismissed claims that he plans to discharge members of the military who are transgender.
Trump’s incoming White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, recently said that “no decisions on the issue have been made.”
This comes after reports this week said Trump plans to reinstate and expand a ban on transgender military service members and discharge active personnel.
“These unnamed sources are speculating and have no idea what they’re actually talking about,” Leavitt said.
She says no policy should ever be deemed official unless it comes directly from Trump or from his authorized spokespeople.
During Trump’s first term in office, he barred transgender individuals from joining the military. However, he did not discharge those who were already serving.
He cited “medical costs” and “disruption” as the reason why he was against it.
