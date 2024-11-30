Leavitt Dismisses Claims Trump Plans To Ban, Discharge Transgender Military Service Members

Female United States Marine Corps (USMC) recruits from Lima Company, the first gender integrated training class in San Diego complete their 9.7 mile hike on Edson Range to the top of a mountain called The Reaper, during The Crucible, the final part of phase three of recruit training before officially becoming US Marines on April 22, 2021 at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Taylor Tinsley

9:46 AM – Saturday, November 30, 2024

Donald Trump’s campaign has dismissed claims that he plans to discharge members of the military who are transgender.

Trump’s incoming White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, recently said that “no decisions on the issue have been made.”

This comes after reports this week said Trump plans to reinstate and expand a ban on transgender military service members and discharge active personnel.

“These unnamed sources are speculating and have no idea what they’re actually talking about,” Leavitt said.

She says no policy should ever be deemed official unless it comes directly from Trump or from his authorized spokespeople.

During Trump’s first term in office, he barred transgender individuals from joining the military. However, he did not discharge those who were already serving.

He cited “medical costs” and “disruption” as the reason why he was against it.

