‘Truckers For Trump’ Members Refuse To Drive To NYC Due To $355M Fraud Ruling 

American truckers who support former President Donald Trump have announced that they will not transport any loads to or from New York City following the 45th president’s $355 million fine in his recent civil fraud case.

On Friday, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron declared that tens of millions of dollars were liable by Trump and his two sons as associates of the Trump Organization. In addition to being ordered to pay more than $350 million, plus interest, the 45th president’s sons were ordered to pay around $4 million each.

As a result, truck drivers across the United States adamantly disagreed with the decision and have taken issue with the verdict.

On Monday, one trucker who goes by the moniker “Chicago Ray” initially posted about the planned protest, but later retracted his call for truckers to boycott traveling to New York City.

“I took that video down from Friday because it went viral and my Grandson saw it on TikTok… I [still] stand with Trump 100% Truckers for Trump,” Chicago Ray wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

However, Chicago Ray explained his reason for taking the video down and how it related to freedom of choice, saying that drivers are free to choose based on their careers and families.

“I worked for a place for 18 years and I quit em in one day and had this job b4 I got in my car… I ain’t the leader of any movement… I’m my own man period…. God Bless America, God Bless Trump and God bless every Truck driver in this country,” Chicago Ray said.

Following the Trump trial that lasted for several months and was sparked by James’ lawsuit, which accused the 45th president of deceit and asset inflation, New York Judge Arthur Engoron rendered his decision on Friday.

Therefore, many pro-Trump truck drivers across the nation have not taken the decision lightly, highlighting a seemingly corrupt justice system.

“My advice for New Yorkers is start stocking up… there’s millions of Truckers for Trump millions of us… leave Trump TF alone,” Chicago Ray’s original post read. *TF is an online abbreviation for “The F**k”*

On Chicago Ray’s initial post, a number of users expressed support for the former president and truck drivers refusing to deliver goods to New York City by calling for a boycott.

“From the bottom of our hearts we’d like to thank every trucker that is participating in the refusal to deliver to New York City. We also appreciate those ones that have no choice because they have families and they really can’t afford to do it. I think all Americans want to say we appreciate our truckers one way or the other you’re appreciated. And to the drivers staying out of New York Trump 24,” one user wrote.

“God bless each of the Truck Drivers taking a stand against corruption,” another user wrote.

Additionally, Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate investor Grant Cardone, set up a GoFundMe page called “Stand with Trump; Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment.”

“100% of funds will be forwarded to the Trump organization for his defense of this ‘ridiculous judgment.'” “I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York. The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves,” Elena wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Since the beginning of the fundraiser, it has received over $500,000 in donations.

