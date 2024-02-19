Gaines: America Is Normalizing Pedophilia

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines (L) testifies during a House Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill December 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Tom McGrath

5:05 PM – Monday, February 19, 2024

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines has drawn attention to a transgender activist she claims is engaging in child abuse.

On X (Twitter) on Monday, Gaines drew attention to a biological man sharing a picture of himself breastfeeding a baby on Instagram.

Gaines then pointed to posts made by the same individual using clamps on that same part of the body.

The former college athlete said this man was using a baby as a sexual prop. She also stated that the west is sacrificing its children to appease disturbed individuals.

This comes after Britain’s NHS has claimed drug-induced lactation from transgender women is just as nutritious as breast milk from biological females.

